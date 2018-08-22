Hay Now! East Calais Author's Storybook On Tedders, Balers And Hay

Vermont’s farms are the stuff of legend. The iconic barn, the determined farmer, the sturdy tractor and fresh-cut fields bursting with towering bales of hay. But you wouldn't be the first to realize — hey, there are no stories about hay!

East Calais author Christy Mihaly's new illustrated children's book aims to fill that gap in your child's bookshelf.

Mihaley joins Vermont Edition to talk about her book, Hey, Hey, Hay! A Tale of Bales And The Machines That Make Them, and how her own amazement of seeing hay being made in the fields of Vermont turned into a story about a mother and daughter making hay, drinking switchel and "storing summer in a bale."

Mihaley has readings and other events around Vermont to promote her book. On Sunday, Aug. 26, she'll be at the Children’s Farm Yard at Shelburne Farms, and doing a reading and signing at Northshire Bookstore in Manchester Center on Saturday, Sept. 8. More dates can be found on her website.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.