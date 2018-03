New York Philharmonic

Xian Zhang, conductor

Garrick Ohlsson, piano

Haydn: Symphony No. 95 in C minor

Martinu: Piano Concerto No. 4 Incantation

Sibelius: Symphony No. 1 in E minor

Bach: Magnificat (Sherezade Panthaki, soprano; Joelle Harvey, alto; Iestyn Davies, counter-tenor; Nicholas Phan, tenor; Tyler Duncan, baritone; Bach Collegium of Japan Chorus; Maasaki Suzuki, conductor)

Listen Thursday March 15 at 8 p.m.