Head Coach Of UVM Women's Basketball Resigns

The head coach of the University of Vermont women's basketball team has resigned.

The departure comes almost a month after reports that UVM was investigating coach Chris Day's verbal conduct.

A release announcing Day's resignation did not mention the review or a specific reason for why he was leaving.

A spokesperson for the UVM athletics department did say the review is finished, but he would not give any further details or say whether Day's resignation had anything to do with the review.

In the released statement, Day said he was “so grateful for my time being the head women’s basketball coach at the University of Vermont, but I have to do what’s best for my family, and take advantage of an opportunity which allows me to bring them back to the Philadelphia area.”

“We respect Chris’ decision and thank him for his energy and commitment to our women’s basketball program over the last two years. We wish Chris and his family all the best with this transition,” said UVM Director of Athletics Jeff Schulman in the same release.

Associate head coach Alisa Kresge will serve as interim head coach for the UVM women's basketball team during the 2018-2019 season.