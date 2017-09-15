Health Department Advises People To Watch For Blue-Green Algae

State health officials are cautioning people to be on the lookout for blue-green algae blooms.

After a quiet period for blue-green algae in July and part of August, an increase in blooms have been seen in recent weeks. Health officials say it’s the most activity they've seen this summer. The blooms have been mainly concentrated in the shallow bays of northern Lake Champlain, and Lake Carmi in Franklin County.

Sarah Vose, state toxicologist for the Vermont Department of Health, said with the warm weather, people should be on the lookout for blooms if they go to a lake or pond this weekend.

Vose said signs have been in many of the areas where blooms have been spotted, but she said people should still keep an eye out. The Health Department has a short video to teach people how to identify blue-green algae blooms.

“If you think you see cyanobacteria [blue-green algae] in a body of water, it’s best to stay out of that water. Don’t let your children in, don’t let your pets in the water,” Vose said.

Vose said if you see a bloom, report it to the Health Department or a town health officer.

The state also has a map that tracks where blue-green algae blooms have been reported.