Health Experts Address Vaccine Fears, Myths Ahead Of Controversial Event In Stowe

Live call-in discussion: This weekend a seminar is being held in Stowe that critics say will spread misinformation about the risks of vaccines. It's topic in which science and emotion collide for parents and communities.

We talk with medical and public health experts to debunk some entrenched myths about vaccines and answer your questions. Guests are ICU pediatrician Dr. Rebecca Bell of the University of Vermont Medical Center, and Chris Finley, head of the Immunization Program at the Vermont Department of Health.

Email your questions and comments to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.