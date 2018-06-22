Health Experts Say 'Gaming Disorder' Is Real. What It Means For You And Your Kids

Live call-in discussion: Kids can easily lose themselves in the virtual worlds of video games, but what happens when gaming goes beyond a hobby and becomes a problem? The World Health Organization now recognizes “gaming disorder,” and we're looking at the details of the diagnosis and what it means for kids in Vermont.

Dr. David Rettew, director of the pediatric psychiatry clinic at the University of Vermont Medical Center, joins Vermont Edition about the research around the diagnosis and what he's seen in his own clinical work when it comes to youth and gaming.

Also joining the conversation is Rachel Stark, director of admissions and outreach at Spring Lake Ranch in Cuttingsville, about how the treatment center has addressed gaming addiction among its patients.

Broadcast live on Monday, June 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.