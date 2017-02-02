Hear 'Fresh Air Weekend' Sunday Mornings On VPR

VPR is updating our program schedule on Sunday morning and Tuesday night. Backstory With The American History Guys is no longer being produced as a radio program. It will be replaced with Fresh Air Weekend on Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. and Snap Judgment Tuesday night at 10:00 p.m.

If you miss Fresh Air during the week, you can tune in to Fresh Air Weekend for highlights of some of the best interviews and reviews from the past. The program brings you interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. Many of the most popular reviewers from weekday Fresh Air can also be heard sharing insights into recent movies, music, videos and books. Listen to Fresh Air Weekend Sunday morning at 6:00 a.m. beginning February 5.

Snap Judgment is an intimate brand of storytelling that challenges listeners to see the world through the eyes of another. Host Glynn Washington takes you on a narrative journey blending music, humor and drama. Listen to Snap Judgment Tuesday night at 10:oo p.m. beginning February 7 and Saturday afternoons at 1:00 p.m.

Go to the Backstory website to listen to archive programs and subscribe to their podcast.

You'll find the entire VPR broadcast schedule here.

If you have feedback about these programs, or anything you hear on VPR, please share it with us.