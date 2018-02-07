Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Hearty Recipes To Warm Up A Vermont Winter

By & 2 hours ago
  • Winter can be a time of hearty stew, spicy chili and other dishes that leave you feeling warm. What recipes do you turn to during cold winter months?
    Winter can be a time of hearty stew, spicy chili and other dishes that leave you feeling warm. What recipes do you turn to during cold winter months?
    Pexels

The snow and cold of February in Vermont can make winter feel endless. When the temperature drops and you need a hearty meal, what foods and recipes do you rely on to make this time of year feel just a bit warmer?

Chef Mike Dewes, chair of the New England Culinary Institute's Culinary Arts department, and cookbook author and food blogger Katie Webster, join Vermont Edition to discuss making nourishing meals, sharing hearty recipes and cooking with seasonal produce during the winter.

Do you have recipes and tips for hearty cooking? Share your secrets below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Drink
Localvore

Related Content

Vermont Garden Journal: Planning A Cottage Garden

By Jan 26, 2018
When planning a cottage garden, remember to allow space for a seating area to sit back and enjoy your creation.
bauhaus1000 / iStock

Everyone loves cottage gardens! They overflow with color, texture and exuberance. This informal design is not simply “letting things go,” but more aptly called organized chaos. There's a method to the madness and and some elements to consider.

Vermont Produce Farms Adjust To New Federal Food Safety Rules

By Jan 31, 2018
Workers pick through salad greens at Pete's Greens in Craftsbury. Pete's Greens is one of the large farms in the state that will have to comply with new food safety rules this year.
Howard Weiss-TIsman / VPR

Congress passed the Food Safety Modernization Act back in 2011 to cut down on foodborne illnesses in the produce industry, and the law just went into effect on Vermont's larger farms on Jan. 26.

How Green Is Your Beer? Vermont DEC Hosts Brewers On Sustainable Brewing

By & Feb 5, 2018
silvrshootr / iStock

With more than 50 breweries in the state, Vermont beer makers have made the Green Mountain State a good home for beer lovers. But all those breweries use a lot of water, grain and energy. To help the state's brewers make beer more sustainably, state environmental officials are hosting their second-annual Brewery Day.