Heightened Risk Of Floods This Weekend, With More Rain On The Way

After heavy rains the past few days, the northern halves of Vermont, New Hampshire, and part of northern New York are under a flash flood watch through tomorrow. A stretch of the Winooski River is under a flood warning as of Friday afternoon, and more rain is in the forecast.

Flash floods occur when a high amount of rain falls in a short period of time, especially when the ground is already saturated, says Scott Whittier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Listen to VPR's conversation with Scott Whittier above.

For updates on current conditions, check the National Weather Service and Vermont Emergency Management. For weather impacts on roads, check with the Vermont Agency of Transportation's road conditions site.