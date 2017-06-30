Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Heightened Risk Of Floods This Weekend, With More Rain On The Way

By & 12 minutes ago
  • Officials inspect flood damage in Underhill, Vermont in 2013.
    Officials inspect flood damage in Underhill, Vermont in 2013.
    VPR/Steve Zind / VPR

After heavy rains the past few days,  the northern halves of Vermont, New Hampshire, and part of northern New York are under a flash flood watch through tomorrow. A stretch of the Winooski River is under a flood warning as of Friday afternoon, and more rain is in the forecast.

Flash floods occur when a high amount of rain falls in a short period of time, especially when the ground is already saturated, says Scott Whittier, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Burlington.

Listen to VPR's conversation with Scott Whittier above.

For updates on current conditions, check the National Weather Service and Vermont Emergency Management. For weather impacts on roads, check with the Vermont Agency of Transportation's road conditions site.

Tags: 
Environment
Weather
Flood
VPR News
The Frequency

Related Content

What Caused Last Weekend's Severe Windstorm In Rutland?

By & May 11, 2017
Robert Layman / The Rutland Herald

In south-central Vermont, especially around Rutland, a severe windstorm swept through last Friday, knocking down trees and leaving many without electricity.

National Weather Service Lowers Threshold For Issuing Heat Advisories In New England

By Henry Epp Jun 22, 2017
In much of New England, heat advisories from the National Weather Service will now be isssued when an area experiences two or more consecutive days above 95 degrees – a lower threshold than was previously the case.
Marccophoto / iStockphoto.com

When there are two or more consecutive days above 95 degrees, heat advisories – warnings to residents to take precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or other illnesses – will now be issued in most of New England and southern New York by the National Weather Service.