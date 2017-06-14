A Helmet Is Not Enough: Cycling Safety On Vt. Roads

Live call-in discussion: When you're driving, how closely do you pay attention to the shoulders of the road? Cyclists and pedestrians are generally aware of how vulnerable they are in traffic, but distracted drivers can forget to be on the lookout.

Vermont Edition looks at how drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can all do a better job of sharing the road safely. Our guests are Jon Kaplan of VTrans Bicycle and Pedestrian Program, and Jason Van Driesche, interim executive director of Local Motion.

Tell us your safety tips

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast a t 7 p.m.