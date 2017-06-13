Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

A Helmet's Not Enough: Cycling Safety On Vt. Roads

By & 21 minutes ago
  • Roadways are shared spaces, and require awareness from all users.
Live call-in discussion: When you're driving, how closely do you pay attention to the shoulders of the road? Cyclists and pedestrians are generally aware of how vulnerable they are in traffic, but distracted drivers can forget to be on the lookout.

Vermont Edition looks at how drivers, cyclists and pedestrians can all do a better job of sharing the road safely. Our guests are Jon Kaplan of VTrans Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Program, and Jason Van Driesche, interim executive director of Local Motion.

Tell us your safety tips - post below or write to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 14, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast a t 7 p.m.

Related Content

Two Wheels, Too Many Fatalities

By & Sep 11, 2015
Alex57111 / iStock

It has been a deadly year for bicyclists and motorcyclists in Vermont. In the past 10 years, one bicyclist was killed in Vermont. But already in 2015, there have been four bicycle-related fatalities.

In addition, on average, roughly nine motorcyclists are killed every year. The state has already reached that number in the first eight months of this year.

Hit The Road! (Or Trail!)

By & Jul 22, 2014
Peter Dejong / AP

Summer is a great time to get on the bike. From new technology and gear, to ever-present concerns about safety, on the next Vermont Edition, we get an earful from cyclists who take to paved roads, back roads and mountain trails throughout the state. We talk with Emily Boedecker, executive director of Local Motion, which advocates for bike access and helps people get into the sport of cycling.