Brave Little State

Help Decide What Question 'Brave Little State' Takes On Next

By 38 minutes ago
  • A photo collage featuring, from left, the exterior of a prison, a close-up of a tick, and a Vermont landscape.
    What question should "Brave Little State" answer for an upcoming episode? Our finalists are questions about incarceration, ticks and Act 250.
    From left: Peter Hirschfeld/VPR; ErikKarits/iStockphoto.com; Angela Evancie/VPR

Want to have a say in the question that Brave Little State explores for our August episode? Now's your chance to vote!

Brave Little State is VPR's people-powered podcast, where you help shape our stories — and change the way journalism happens — by submitting and voting on the questions we investigate each month.

Recently we've answered your questions about French Canadian immigration, youth flight and Vermont's storied Northeast Kingdom.

For an upcoming episode, we've narrowed the field to the following three questions. Voting on your favorite is easy: Just click or tap on your question of choice.

_

This voting round will be open until Monday, June 11. We welcome friendly competition in our voting rounds, so feel free to spread the word in your networks and on social media to build support for your favorite question!

We'll start reporting on the winning question this summer and release the episode in August. You can also share your own questions and check out our other stories at our website, bravelittlestate.org.

Support for Brave Little State comes from the VPR Innovation Fund.

