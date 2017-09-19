With Help From Health Department, Area Hospitals Prepare For Emergency Situations

Last Tuesday, people across New Hampshire and Vermont held their collective breath after word spread that there was an active shooter at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

A hospital is different from a school or other places where, at least in theory, everyone can evacuate if necessary. So what happens at a hospital in a situation like that?

Chris Bell is the Director of the Division of Emergency Preparedness, Response, and Injury Prevention for the Vermont Department of Health. He joined Vermont Edition to explain how his division works with area hospitals to help them prepare for emergency situations of all sorts.

