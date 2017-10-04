Help Us Spread Some Happiness: What's Brought You Joy Recently?

Live call-in discussion: The news has been really difficult to process lately, and people are understandably searching for good in the world. Vermont Edition invites listeners to come together and share the things that have still managed to make them smile in the past few days.

ICYMI from NPR: That Time #Ramona Made Everyone Smile For A Few Minutes

One of the features of the show It's Been A Minute with Sam Sanders is that he asks listeners to share the best thing that's happened to them in the past week. Well, we've asked Sam to join us on this program as we ask Vermonters to tell us the best thing that happened to them this week.

You can send an email about the best thing that happened to you recently — or attach an audio file of you describing it — to vermontedition@vpr.net, or post a comment below.

Broadcast live on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.