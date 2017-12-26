Here's How To Stay Safe During The Sub-Zero Weather This Week

The National Weather Service is predicting cold temperatures for our area this week, with highs in the single digits and windchill hitting -25 Wednesday night.

The National Weather Service has issued a windchill advisory for Northeast Vermont and Northwest New Hampshire through Wednesday evening. Extreme cold can be dangerous, so the Vermont Department of Health shared the following reminders:

1. Shoveling can cause heart attacks.

If you do not exercise regularly or are middle-aged or older, the American Heart Association suggests asking a doctor before shoveling. If you do shovel:

Avoid big meals and alcohol beforehand

Take breaks

Dress warmly and wear a hat

2. Beware of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Clear snow away from vents of fuel-burning equipment

Never leave a car running inside your garage

Never run a generator indoors

Install carbon monoxide detectors in your home

3. Prevent frostbite and hypothermia.

Dress in layers

Stay dry

Cover your skin

According to the Vermont Department of Health website, “older adults and young children, people that spend a lot of time outdoors, and people with conditions that make it harder to regulate their body temperature are at highest risk."

Pro Tips From Fellow Vermonters

We also reached out on reddit to see what our fellow Vermonters recommend to combat the extreme cold:

On what to wear:

Phytzee writes “LONG JOHNS!!!!!!”

KaliTherapy recommends clothing made from merino wool

Tidder802b adds “I do enjoy a nice flannel lined pant.”

On preparing your car for the unexpected, Redditors suggest a kit with:

Hand warmers

Snacks high in calories and caffeine (Charlie3006 likes these, plus Goldfish crackers for the kids)

A couple warm blankets

Sand or kitty litter for traction

A battery booster

And Bad-Science writes, "everybody should check the radiator fluid of their car this time of year to see what it's freezing point is. If it is mixed 50/50, it will be good to at least -30 degrees, but if you ever add water to it, it might freeze at a MUCH warmer temp and damage the engine or cause it to overheat (When the fluid can't circulate). The tool to check it is just a few bucks, or lots of garages or parts stores will check it for free."

Check out the full thread to find out whether and why one might park nose-in during cold weather as Emily Alfin Johnson says her mother suggests, and other wisdom from Vermont redditors.