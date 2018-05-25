Related Program: 
Here's How Vermont's Plan To Import Prescription Drugs Will Work

By & 15 minutes ago
    Vermont lawmakers are creating a way to import cheaper prescription drugs from Canada. But how will the system ultimately work?
Live call-in discussion: Vermont is embarking on an ambitious experiment to bring down the high cost of prescription drugs by importing cheaper medications from Canada. State lawmakers and the governor passed the proposal into law in mid-May, but the details - and federal approval - still need to be worked out. How will the plan actually work?

S.157 lays out the plan's basic components, tasking the Agency of Human Services with drafting a system for wholesale importation of prescription drugs, a mechanism to ensure their safety for patients and a method to get the drugs to exisiting pharmacies and retail customers.

Any plan AHS creates would also need certification from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. HHS Secretary Alex Azar has called such import schemes a “gimmick.” 

Sen. Claire Ayer (D-Addison), a co-sponsor of S.157, joins Vermont Edition to outline the new law, what kind of savings Vermont could realize from the plan and what needs to happen for it to proceed.

Also joining the show is Erik Neumann, health reporter for KUER Public Radio in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he's covered that state legislature's efforts to institute a similar prescription importation program.

Share your questions or thoughts on Vermont's program below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

