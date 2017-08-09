Here's Why Vermont State Budget Is $28 Million Short This Fiscal Year

When you're the economist for the Vermont legislature, sometimes you have to deliver unwelcome news to lawmakers.

That's what Tom Kavet did a few weeks back, when he told state lawmakers that revenues to support general government this fiscal year are now forecast to be about $28 million less than the legislature and the governor had been counting on.

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld spoke to Tom Kavet, and asked him if that downgrade was due to a flagging economy, or whether other factors were involved.

Listen to their conversation above.