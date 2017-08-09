Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Here's Why Vermont State Budget Is $28 Million Short This Fiscal Year

By & 40 minutes ago

When you're the economist for the Vermont legislature, sometimes you have to deliver unwelcome news to lawmakers.

That's what Tom Kavet did a few weeks back, when he told state lawmakers that revenues to support general government this fiscal year are now forecast to be about $28 million less than the legislature and the governor had been counting on.

VPR's Peter Hirschfeld spoke to Tom Kavet, and asked him if that downgrade was due to a flagging economy, or whether other factors were involved.

Listen to their conversation above.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

Montreal Sets Up Temporary Shelters To Handle Influx Of Asylum Seekers

By & 7 hours ago

To accommodate the rising number of people illegally crossing the border from the United States into Canada in order to seek asylum, Montreal has had to set up Olympic Stadium as a temporary shelter.

'Your Son Took His Own Life': A Veteran's Suicide Set His Mother On A Mission To Help Others

By & 23 hours ago
Henry Epp / VPR

In Vermont, of all the deaths by gunshot wounds in the last six years, more than a quarter were suicides by current or former members of the armed forces. Even though Veterans Affairs knows that soldiers are at greater risk of taking their own lives, it’s difficult to intervene successfully.

Now, one Vermont mom who lost her son has made it her mission to end veteran suicide.

Following Recent Traffic Fatalities, Vermont Police Increase Presence On Roads

By 20 hours ago
Public Safety Commissioner Thomas Anderson speaks at a highway safety press conference in Waterbury on Tuesday afternoon. Following recent fatalities on Vermont roads, Anderson says there will be a greater presence of state and local police on roadways.
Bob Kinzel / VPR

Over a 48-hour period beginning this past weekend, eight people died in traffic accidents in various parts of the state. Vermont has rarely witnessed this many highway deaths in such a short period of time.