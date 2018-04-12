Related Program: 
Herp Walk: Reptiles And Amphibians Are On The Move!

By & 57 minutes ago
  • The spotted salamander adds a colorful dash to the Vermont outdoors. And now is a great time of year to see them.
Live call-in discussion: As the temperatures slowly climb northward, you're about to see a lot of movement outside. Especially if you look really closely at the spring migration of reptiles and amphibians.

Vermont Edition talks with Jim Andrews, coordinator of the Vermont Reptile & Amphibian Atlas, and Steve Parren, Vermont Fish & Wildlife rare species biologist, about ribbon snakes, five-lined skinks (Vermont's only lizard), wood frogs, blue-spotted salamanders, mudpuppies and more.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Enviroment
Reptiles
Amphibians

Skinks, Efts, And Underpasses: Herp It Up For Vermont's Reptiles And Amphibians

By & Aug 23, 2017
A blue-spotted salamander poses for its close-up. We're checking in on the amphibians and reptiles of Vermont.
Here's a word you might not know: herp (verb). It means to search for reptiles and amphibians. If you're a herper (noun) - either a dabbler or a full-blown frog freak - you won't want to miss this Vermont Edition. We're talking with local guru Jim Andrews; he'll give us an update on the cold-blooded world and answer your questions. 

Vermont Rattlesnakes Battle New Fungus

By Jun 10, 2013
The words keep bobbing in front of my eyes like a mantra: "caution: rattlesnake. Caution: rattlesnake."

They’re actually written in big red letters on the side of a white plastic bucket being carried up a wooded hillside by a Vermont Fish and Wildlife staffer directly ahead of me. And there is, in fact, a rattlesnake in that tightly sealed container.

The other words that keep revolving in my mind are the ones Fish and Wildlife biologist Doug Blodgett mentioned as we started our hike. “I’m sure we won’t have any problems,” he said. “But…”

Herpetology Today: What Our Amphibians And Reptiles Are Up To

By & Apr 15, 2014
The long-awaited spring has arrived. And for herpetologists, it’s like baseball’s opening day.

Snakes, salamanders, toads, turtles and frogs are either on the move or about to venture out from their winter hiding places. Choruses of critters will soon be in full voice, and we’ll all be reveling in the songs of peepers.

Jim Andrews, Coordinator of the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas, brings into focus what’s going on around us.