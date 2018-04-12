Herp Walk: Reptiles And Amphibians Are On The Move!

Live call-in discussion: As the temperatures slowly climb northward, you're about to see a lot of movement outside. Especially if you look really closely at the spring migration of reptiles and amphibians.

Vermont Edition talks with Jim Andrews, coordinator of the Vermont Reptile & Amphibian Atlas, and Steve Parren, Vermont Fish & Wildlife rare species biologist, about ribbon snakes, five-lined skinks (Vermont's only lizard), wood frogs, blue-spotted salamanders, mudpuppies and more.

You can share your herpetological sightings or photos below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.