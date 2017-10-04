High School Sports And Head Injuries: Managing The Risk

The high school sports season is in full swing and that means a lot of fun, but also the potential for injury. Across the country, about 300,000 young people get concussions playing high school sports each year. How do coaches, players and families balance the desire to play with the need to stay safe?

We’re joined by Dr. Matthew Gammons, medical director of sports medicine and sports concussion clinic at Vermont Orthopaedic Clinic and Denise Alosa, athletic trainer at South Burlington High School to talk about how schools get athletes back into the game after a concussion and ways to mitigate the risk of head injuries in sports.

Send us your questions about concussions or share your own experience at vermontedition@vpr.net

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.