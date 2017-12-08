Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

High School Sports Programs Adjust To Fewer Students And Changing Attitudes

By & 56 minutes ago
  • Schools are challenged by declining enrollment as they field teams in a variety of sports programs.
    Courtesy: Oliver Parini

Live call-in discussion: High School sports remain popular with many students, families and fans in Vermont but as tastes and demographics have changed, so have athletic programs.  

 Vermont is the first state to approve Ultimate Frisbee as a high school varsity sport. Dance and bowling have also been added in recent years. But the number of high school football programs is in decline and other programs have also become difficult to sustain, especially in smaller schools.

We’ll talk about the impact of fewer students, tight budgets and changing attitudes on high school sports with Bob Johnson, associate executive director of the Vermont Principal’s Association, Channels 22 and 44 Sports Director Erin Cofiell and Barre-Montpelier Times Argus Sports Editor Jamie Biggam.

Join the conversation by emailing vermontedition@vpr.net, or post your questions or comments below.

Broadcast on Monday, Dec. 11, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Photo: Courtesy Oliver Parini

