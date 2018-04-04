Related Program: 
High Wind Warning In Effect For Parts Of Vermont

By 35 minutes ago
  • High wind warnings are in effect for southern Vermont through Wednesday evening.
    Screenshot of https://bit.ly/2GB2kHZ / National Weather Service

The National Weather Services is forecasting high wind gusts for Vermont, especially in southern counties, this afternoon and into early Thursday morning.

Latest Forecast

High wind warning are in effective from 1 p.m. Wednesday until around 5 a.m. Thursday morning according to the NWS.

the Eye On The Sky guys said:

“Strong winds will develop along and behind the cold front sweeping east this afternoon and evening, gusts from 50 to 60 mph from the Green Mountains west, with a High Wind Warnings and Advisories in effect.”

Make sure you're prepared for possible outages

Green Mountain Power Spokesperson, Dorothy Schnure said:

“We’ve been watching the storm coming and we’ve been preparing to make sure that we have crews available to respond to whatever the weather actually brings.”

You can check GMP's outage map here.

