High Wind Warning In Effect For Parts Of Vermont

The National Weather Services is forecasting high wind gusts for Vermont, especially in southern counties, this afternoon and into early Thursday morning.

Latest Forecast

High wind warning are in effective from 1 p.m. Wednesday until around 5 a.m. Thursday morning according to the NWS.

the Eye On The Sky guys said:

“Strong winds will develop along and behind the cold front sweeping east this afternoon and evening, gusts from 50 to 60 mph from the Green Mountains west, with a High Wind Warnings and Advisories in effect.”

Wind Storm Update - New Warnings and Advisories Issued pic.twitter.com/nXWRxKrqrY — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 3, 2018

Are you prepared for the high #wind event this afternoon and tonight? Have a plan in place if power is lost for an extended period of time. #vtwx #nywx pic.twitter.com/w9G5uiJNlC — NWS Burlington (@NWSBurlington) April 4, 2018

Make sure you're prepared for possible outages

Green Mountain Power Spokesperson, Dorothy Schnure said:

“We’ve been watching the storm coming and we’ve been preparing to make sure that we have crews available to respond to whatever the weather actually brings.”

You can check GMP's outage map here.