'Historically Black' Series Looks At Historical Objects And The Stories They Evoke

When the National Museum of African American History and Culture opened, The Washington Post asked people to submit objects that made up their own lived experiences of black history. These objects were then used to curate a "people's museum" of personal artifacts, family photos and more.

The series, "Historically Black", tells the story of this collection of evocative objects and the people who shared their experiences of black history.

For the next three Saturday at 3 p.m., tune in to hear these stories put together by The Washington Post and American Public Media, using archival sound, music and interviews.

The program features hosts Keegan-Michael Key, Roxane Gay, Issa Rae and more.