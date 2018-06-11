Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Horses, Alouettes And Lake Monsters, Oh My! Your Vermont Summer Sports Roundup

By & 54 minutes ago
  • "Vermont Edition" looks at equestrian competitions, minor league and college baseball, sculling and more in a summer sports roundup.

Live call-in discussion: Vermont has no shortage of talented athletes engaging in compelling competitions this summer. But do you know where to see these athletes run, row and ride? We’re looking at Vermont's summer sports and the games, matches and other opportunities to see athletes perform this season. 

In Vermont baseball we’re talking with Joe Doud, general manager of Vermont’s minor league Lake Monsters, and with Blake Nation, field manager for the Vermont Mountaineers, a leading team in the New England Collegiate Baseball League.

We’ll also hear from Dartmouth alumnus Ryder Stone, who, after playing for the Big Green in college, has been drafted by the Montreal Alouettes in the Canadian Football League.

Rounding out the sports roundup, we’ll hear from Hap Whelpley, coach of the Green Racing Project sculling team at Craftsbury Outdoor Center, and Andrea Conrad, an equestrian based in Sunderland talking about her time training to compete in Vermont’s horse riding events.

What sports round out your summer? Share your thoughts below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, June 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

