Hot Fun In The Summertime

Cool music to counter the hot and drippy weather we've been enduring, previews of even more upcoming festivals, and some marvelous new local releases!

This program will air on Sunday August 5th from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Village Harmony continues their tour of the northeast with concerts at the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover on Friday August 10th, at the York St. Meeting House in Lyndon on Saturday August 11th, and on Sunday afternoon August 12th at the South Hero Congregational Church at 3 p.m.

Katie Trautz will be performing with Chaque Fois at the Worcester Community Market on Thursday August 9th from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Katie will also be playing solo at the Den at Harry’s Hardware in Cabot froom 5-6 p.m. on Saturday August 11th.

All Ireland Fiddle Champion Dylan Foley and friends will be playing at a house concert in Brattleboro on Thursday August 9th For information and reservations please call 802-365-1974, or email rebopfarm@gmail.com.

Dudley Laufman will lead the dancing for a Nelson, NH Contra Dance on Saturday August 11th. Dancing begins at 7:00 PM. Families, new dancers and singles are welcome and all dances are taught throughout the evening.

The Michele Fay Band will perform at the Addison County Fair and Field Days on Saturday, August 11th at 6 p.m.

The Chris Kleeman Band will be playing in downtown Chester as part of their Summer Music Series on Thursday August 9 from 2:30 – 4 p.m. and at the Skunk Hollow Tavern in Hartland on Friday August 10th from 5 – 8 p.m.

Spruce Peak Folk Festival with Josh Ritter & The Royal City Band, Anaïs Mitchell, Daniel Rodriguez of Elephant Revival, and lots of other Vermont musicians will be held at the Spruce Peak Performing Arts Center in Stowe on Saturday, August 11th beginning at 1 p.m.

The Burlington City Arts concerts in the park series presents Dana and Susan Robinson on Wednesday August 8th at noon in City Hall Park and the Derek Burkins band on Friday August 10th, also at noon.

The Colonial Theater in Bethlehem, NH presents Ladysmith Black Mambazo on Thursday August 9th at 8 p.m.

David Rosane’s Vermont libraries benefit tour continues this week in Swanton on Saturday August 11th

There will be live music at the Round Church in Richmond on Sunday afternoon August 12th featuring Pete's Posse and Young Tradition Vermont and more. Music begins at 3 p.m.

