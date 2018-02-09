House Bill Addresses Legal Questions Of Parenthood

Live call-in discussion: When Vermont's Parentage Act was passed in 1984, same-sex marriage and assisted fertility were not issues contained in the law. A bill recently passed by the House attempts to provide Vermont's judiciary with updated guidelines on matters of legal parenthood.

Vermont Edition talks with Attorneys Susan Murray and Kurt Hughes, members of the Parentage Study Committee created by the Legislature, and South Burlington State Rep. Martin LaLonde about the particulars of the House bill.

Post your questions or comments here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.