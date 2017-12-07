House Speaker Johnson On Education Funding, State Carbon Tax And Paid Family Leave

Live call-in discussion: How will Vermont control education spending? Solving that puzzle will be on House Speaker Mitzi Johnson's docket as she heads into the 2018 legislative session, especially as Gov. Phil Scott considers higher staff-to-student ratios.

Johnson joins Vermont Edition to discuss that possibility and other education funding solutions. Also, we talk about other ideas before lawmakers in the coming session, including a possible state carbon tax, a proposed minimum wage increase and paid family leave.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.