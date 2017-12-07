Related Program: 
House Speaker Johnson On Education Funding, State Carbon Tax And Paid Family Leave

  • As we head into the 2018 legislative session, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson will be looking at education funding and a possible carbon tax for Vermont.
Live call-in discussion: How will Vermont control education spending? Solving that puzzle will be on House Speaker Mitzi Johnson's docket as she heads into the 2018 legislative session, especially as Gov. Phil Scott considers higher staff-to-student ratios.

Johnson joins Vermont Edition to discuss that possibility and other education funding solutions. Also, we talk about other ideas before lawmakers in the coming session, including a possible state carbon tax, a proposed minimum wage increase and paid family leave.

Broadcast live on Friday, Dec. 8, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Scott Says State Could Avoid Property Tax Hike By Reducing School Staff

Gov. Phil Scott says it would be possible to avoid a statewide property tax increase by mandating a higher student to staff ratio
Lawmakers are facing a situation in 2018 that they usually try to avoid: supporting a significant increase in the state's property tax rate in an election year.

Paid Family Leave And Higher Minimum Wage To Compete For Political Oxygen In Montpelier

The issue of whether to levy a tax on carbon pollution hasn't gained much traction yet in Montpelier. Vermont Businesses for Social Responsiblity is trying to broaden support for the concept.
The Vermont House is expected to pass legislation this week that would create a statewide paid family and medical leave program. But the bill will face a number of hurdles to passage when the Senate takes up the proposal next year, and might see its progress hampered by a corresponding push to raise the minimum wage.

Considering Paid Family And Medical Leave

Lying down infant grasps an adult's finger.
Four states – California, Rhode Island, New Jersey and New York – have approved state-run paid family and medical leave programs. Vermont currently has bills in both the House and Senate that would legislate it here.