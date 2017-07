Houston Symphony

Andres Orozco-Estrada, conductor

Martin Helmchen, piano; Mark Hughes, trumpet

Pierre Jalbert: Music of Air and Fire

Shostakovich: Piano Concerto No. 1, with Trumpet

Beethoven: Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55 Eroica

Dvorak: Symphony No. 8 in G, Op. 88

Listen Friday July 21 at 8 p.m.