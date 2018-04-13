Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How Are You Reacting To Vermont's New Gun Laws?

By & 8 minutes ago
  • Opponents and supporters of Vermont's new gun laws made thier voices heard at Gov. Scott's public signing of the bills into law.
    Chip Allen / Times Argus

Live call-in discussion: Gov. Phil Scott has signed three gun control measures into law, the first such rules for Vermont. We want to hear your thoughts on these laws and how you think they'll shape Vermont. 

Last week's public signing drew a crowd of vocal supporters and detractors. The three pieces of legislation signed by Gov. Scott are:

  • S.55, which has four major provisions: it requires mandatory background checks for private gun sales (with some exceptions); it raises the legal age to purchase any firearm to 21; it bans the possession of bump stocks; and it bans the possession or sale of magazines holding more than 10 rounds (or 15 for handguns).
  • H.422, which would remove firearms from those arrested or cited for domestic assault.
  • S.221, which would allow law enforcement officers to seek court orders to seize firearms from those deemed to pose an "extreme risk" to themselves or others.

Do you think the laws go too far? Or not far enough? How do you think the laws could change your life in Vermont? We'll also hear from:

  • Seth Chase, a lifelong gun owner and U.S. Army and Vermont Army National Guard veteran
  • Clai Lasher-Sommers, executive director of GunSenseVT
  • Chris Bradley, president of the Vermont Federation of Sportsmen’s Clubs
  • Sen. Dick Sears, who initially supported but then opposed S.55 

Share your reactions to Vermont's new gun laws below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, April 16, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

