How To Avoid Interactions With Bears

By 53 minutes ago
  • A recent press release from Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department recommends removing birdfeeders, as bears are commonly attracted to them. On "Vermont Edition," we hear more tips for avoiding human-bear interactions.
    Vermont Fish & Wildlife, Courtesy

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has recently been warning people to try to mitigate the possibility of having a bad encounter with a bear. The department is already gearing up for what they expect to be record human-bear interactions this year.

Forrest Hammond, the bear project leader for the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, talks to Vermont Edition about the increasing regularity of these encounters. Also, what Vermonters can do to avoid interactions with bears – for the benefit of both themselves and the animals.

Find Vermont Fish & Wildlife's "Living With Black Bears" resources here.

Broadcast live during the noon hour on Monday, May 22, 2017; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids is a show led by you. Kids ask questions and we find someone who can give you an answer. And that way all the rest of us listening get to learn something cool!