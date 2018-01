In the wake of the passage of Vermont's recreational marijuana law, Vermont Edition looked at the health impact of smoking cannabis.

Dr. Garth Garrison, a pulmonary disease specialist at the University of Vermont Medical Center, spoke about what is currently known about smoking, smoking marijuana specifically, and cancer.

Listen to the full conversation with Garrison above. Broadcast live on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.