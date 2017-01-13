How Can Vermont Come Up With $1.3 Billion For Lake Champlain Cleanup?

One-point-three billion dollars. That's much the state thinks it will cost to cleanup Lake Champlain and other waterways over the next 20 years. So where does the money come from?

One-point-three billion dollars. That's much the state thinks it will cost to cleanup Lake Champlain and other waterways over the next 20 years. So where does the money come from?

The state Treasurer's Office has been working on that question for that several months, charged with delivering a menu of options by January 15. On the next Vermont Edition, we'll comb through the details of the funding report with state Treasurer Beth Pearce and former Environmental Conservation Commissioner Alyssa Schuren.

Also in the program, the cost overruns and schedule delays of the F-35 program. The first fleet of the controversial fighter jet is planned to be based at the Vermont Air Guard base in South Burlington starting in 2019. After President-elect Trump's mention of the F-35 in his press conference on Wednesday, we get an update on where the production of this aircraft stands with Phil Ewing, NPR's national security editor.

Broadcast on Monday, January 16, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

