How To Celebrate 'Banned Book Week' In Vermont

If you're an author whose book is banned or challenged, your work is in pretty good company. This week is "Banned Books Week" across the country, and Vermont Edition talked with librarian Angele Mott Nickerson of Shelburne's Pierson Library about how Vermont is marking the occasion.

Mott Nickerson is also the chair of the Vermont Library Association's Intellectual Freedom Committee which has put together a list of some books, along with discussion questions, in conjunction with this year's "Banned Books Week."

Broadcast live on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.