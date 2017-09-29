Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How To Celebrate 'Banned Book Week' In Vermont

By & 1 hour ago
  • Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 is 2017's
    Sept. 24 through Sept. 30 is 2017's "Banned Books Week" across the country. Librarian Angele Mott Nickerson talked to "Vermont Edition" about how the state is marking the occasion.
    AJT / iStockphoto.com

If you're an author whose book is banned or challenged, your work is in pretty good company. This week is "Banned Books Week" across the country, and Vermont Edition talked with librarian Angele Mott Nickerson of Shelburne's Pierson Library about how Vermont is marking the occasion.

Mott Nickerson is also the chair of the Vermont Library Association's Intellectual Freedom Committee which has put together a list of some books, along with discussion questions, in conjunction with this year's "Banned Books Week."

Broadcast live on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Books
VPR News

Related Content

The Storied Career Of Editor Judith Jones

By & Aug 7, 2017
In this file photo, Judith Jones accepts a lifetime achievement award at the James Beard Foundation Awards ceremony on May 8, 2006 in New York. Jones, who edited cookbooks and more throughout her career, died at her summer home in Walden on Aug. 2, 2017.
Richard Drew / Associated Press File

When editor and author Judith Jones died last week at her summer home in Walden, Vermont, she was remembered as someone who forever changed our attitudes toward cooking and food. Jones was working for Alfred A. Knopf publishing when she discovered Julia Child, whose groundbreaking book on French cooking had been rejected by other publishers.

Illustrator Hosts Cartoon Fellowship In N.H. Home Where J.D. Salinger Lived

By Jul 25, 2017
Harry Bliss, a longtime illustrator and cartoonist stands outside his New Hampshire home, where he will be hosting a fellowship for burgeoning cartoonists. The house happens to have been the residence of the famously reclusive author, J.D. Salinger.
Rebecca Sananes / Vermont Public Radio

The Center for Cartoon Studies and illustrator Harry Bliss are inviting a new generation of cartoonists to apply for a fellowship at Bliss's house. The well-known illustrator lives in the former home of a well-known author: J.D. Salinger.

'Roads Taken': State Poet Laureate On A New Collection Of Vermont Poetry

By & Jul 11, 2017
A new poetry collection titled "Roads Taken: Contemporary Vermont Poetry" was co-edited by current Vermont Poet Laureate Chard deNiord and former Vermont Poet Laureate Sydney Lea. Chard deNiord spoke to "Vermont Edition" about the new book.
Green Writers Press, courtesy

Well before he became Vermont Poet Laureate, Chard deNiord thought there was a need for an anthology of modern Vermont poetry. Vermont is chock-full of poets, he thought, and it would be great to have a collection that would give people an idea of what's out there.