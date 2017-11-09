Related Program: 
How Chinese Politics Are Mixed In With Your Recycling

  • piles of cardboard box recycling
    Cardboard is one type of recyclable material. In this "Vermont Edition" segment, we hear about how political changes in China can have an impact on the recycling market in Vermont.
Recyclable materials are one of the US's major exports. And a lot of our "stuff" goes to China. Recent policy changes coming out of Beijing are aimed at restricting what material comes from the United States. That's having a major effect on the US waste system.

Sarah Reeves, general manager at the Chittenden Solid Waste District, tells Vermont Edition how these Chinese policy changes are going to be felt in Vermont and why it's important to be vigilant about following recycling guidelines.

Broadcast on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

