Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

How Is Chocolate Made?

By & 22 hours ago
Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids
  • Taza Chocolate, a "bean-to-bar" chocolate maker, starts out with cocoa beans and ends up with bars of chocolate.
    Taza Chocolate, a "bean-to-bar" chocolate maker, starts out with cocoa beans and ends up with bars of chocolate.
    Courtesy, Taza Chocolate

How is chocolate made? Why can't we eat chocolate all the time? Why does chocolate melt? Why can't dogs eat chocolate? In this episode, we travel to Taza Chocolate in Somerville, Massachusetts to get some answers. Plus, we visit a coffee roaster in Maine to learn about this parent fuel that so many kids find gross!

"Chocolate actually comes from cocoa beans, which is no bean at all, they are seeds of the cocoa trees," explained Ayala Ben-Chaim of Taza Chocolates. Taza is a "bean-to-bar" chocolate maker. That means they take raw cocoa beans and turn them into chocolate. Some places get chocolate that's already mostly made and they just add stuff to it.

The tree is the Theobroma cacao tree, which grows 20 degrees north or south of the equator. Taza Chocolates sources, or buys, cocoa beans from farmers in the Dominican Republic, Haiti, Belize and Bolivia. It takes about five years from when it's planted for a cacao tree to produce cocoa pods. "Cocoa pods are a little bit funny to look at. They look like a gourd growing off of the tree, or like a lumpy tiny American football. The cocoa pods grow off of the branches of the tree like apples, but they also grow right off of the trunk of the tree."

"How is chocolate made?" — Samarah, 8, Johnson, VT
Samarah lives in Johnson, VT and is in third grade. She has a love for all animals big and small. Samarah enjoys spending time with friends, playing soccer, baking and exploring new places. Most importantly, she loves chocolate.
Credit Samarah's mom

"The next step in the process is fermentation. Fermentation is so important in chocolate making. And this is one of the things that is so surprising about chocolate making. We put all of these batches of wet-with-pulp cocoa beans into a wooden box. In this box, we stir this mix around and there's yeast in the atmosphere which likes to eat the sugar from the baba [the pulp found in a cacao pod]. The yeast eat the sugar and fire out carbon dioxide. What all of this is doing is cooking the cocoa beans and making nicely flavored and nice looking cocoa beans."

After the beans ferment, they are dried in the sun on wooden planks for a week. At this point they look like almonds. Next, they are packaged and shipped to wherever they'll be made into chocolate.

The first thing the chocolate maker will do is roast the beans, at 200 degrees for about an hour, which gives them a nice toasted flavor.

"We also start to separate the thin outer shell that surrounds the inner part of the cocoa bean. Our next step is to separate that shell from the inner part of the bean, called the nib. We do this by winnowing the cocoa beans, using a machine."

"Nibs are a little bit nutty; they're pretty dry; they are a little bitter. We bring the cacao nibs down to grind them."

Cacao pods can grow anywhere on the tree, even on their trunks! They look like gourds. The beans are dried for about a week in the sun, and look a bit like almonds.
Credit Taza Chocolate

"At Taza Chocolates we use a traditional Mexican milling style using a molino — or mill — to grind the cocoa beans down," Ben-Chaim said. "Over time, those cocoa nibs will be turned into a cocoa liquor, which is smooth and chocolaty. Imagine a chocolate waterfall. It looks beautiful, it smells chocolaty and delicious and yet it is not very tasty because we're missing a really important ingredient, and that is sugar."

Sugar is added to the chocolate liquor, then the sweetened chocolate is ground again, and other ingredients are sometimes added like spices or coffee or fruit.

At this point some chocolate makers will conch the chocolate, by raising the temperature to a certain point over several days, making it smooth.

"At Taza Chocolate we don't conch the chocolate; we go straight to what all chocolate makers do, and that's called tempering the chocolate. Tempering is so important: it's increasing and decreasing the temperature of the chocolate between 87 degrees and 89 degrees Fahrenheit." Tempering the chocolate makes it glossy and brittle. Then the chocolate is poured into molds and cooled. Then it's wrapped up and ready to take home.

Listen to the full episode for answers to more chocolate questions. And we visit 44 North Coffee  to learn more about the mysterious beverage that so many adults like to drink.

Arden (left), 6, lives in Philadelphia, PA. His favorite food is chocolate! He wants to know why chocolate melts. Elan (right), 5, lives in Lyme, NH with his parents, sister, and chocolate lab. He wants to know why dogs can't eat chocolate.
Credit Courtesy parents of Arden and Elan

Loading...

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

What's What With The Weather?

By & Dec 9, 2016
Jane Lindholm / VPR

We're getting answers to all of your weather questions! Where does snow come from? Why do clouds stay up in the sky? How hot is lightning? What are thunderstorms? How is wind made? Those questions and more are answered by meteorologist Mark Breen, author of The Kids' Book of Weather Forecasting.

Why Do We Like To Eat Certain Foods?

By & Nov 22, 2016
GMVozd / iStock

Why do we like to eat certain foods? Why do some people like to eat spicy food and some people don't like to eat vegetables? Why does pineapple hurt your mouth when you eat too much of it? Why do we taste things and how? Why do different foods taste different? Do animals have the same taste buds as people?

Ghosts And Fairies And Gnomes, Oh My!

By & Nov 11, 2016
Jessica Hyde / istock

Are ghosts real? Why do some cultures believe in fairies and gnomes and some don't? We'll learn about how beliefs in ghosts vary in different parts of the world with Justin McDaniel of University of Pennsylvania. Then we're off to Iceland to learn about magical creatures with Terry Gunnell.

Why Do Geese Fly In The Shape Of A 'V'?

By & Oct 28, 2016
Jane Lindholm / VPR

How do birds fly? Why do they flock? How do they not get shocked when they sit on telephone wires? The Bird Diva has our answers to all of your questions about our feathered friends. And why do chickens lay different colored eggs? We visit the hen house at Shelburne Farms to find out.