How Climate Change Is Transforming Vermont's Utilities

Live call-in discussion: A powerful wind storm raked Vermont a week ago, reminding many just how vulnerable the state's electric grid can be to severe weather. As climate change models forecast more unpredictable weather in the future, are Vermont utilities ready for the challenges of climate change?

Joining the conversation is Mary Powell, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power; Ken Nolan, the general manager for the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority; and Christine Hallquist, the CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.