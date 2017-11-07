Related Program: 
How Climate Change Is Transforming Vermont's Utilities

By & 28 minutes ago
  • Hundreds of thousands of Vermonters lost power in powerful wind storm that blew through the state in late October. The cost of repairs is estimated to be at least $15 million.
Live call-in discussion: powerful wind storm raked Vermont a week ago, reminding many just how vulnerable the state's electric grid can be to severe weather. As climate change models forecast more unpredictable weather in the future, are Vermont utilities ready for the challenges of climate change?

Joining the conversation is Mary Powell, president and CEO of Green Mountain Power; Ken Nolan, the general manager for the Vermont Public Power Supply Authority; and Christine Hallquist, the CEO of Vermont Electric Cooperative.

