Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

How Do The Region's Trauma Centers Prepare For Mass Shootings?

By & 30 minutes ago
  • UVM Medical Center is one of three level one trauma centers in northern New England. These facilities are trained to respond to mass injury or casualty events.
    UVM Medical Center is one of three level one trauma centers in northern New England. These facilities are trained to respond to mass injury or casualty events.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

As news develops after Sunday night's mass shooting in Las Vegas, how do Vermont hospitals prepare for the possibility of responding to large numbers of injured patients needing care?

In Las Vegas, patients streamed into University Medical Center of Southern Nevada, that state's only level one trauma center. Across northern New England, there are three level one trauma centers, including UVM Medical Center in Burlington, and Dartmouth-Hitchcock in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

Dr. Ajai Malhotra is the Trauma Medical Director and Chief of the Division of Acute Care Surgery at UVM Medical Center. He says level one trauma centers test their plan to respond to a major emergency twice a year.

Dr. Malhotra says most hospitals in the region have plans in place to respond to large injury or casualty events. However, challenges remain especially in more rural or isolated areas.

Dr. Ajai Malhotra spoke with VPR's Henry Epp. Listen to their conversation above.
 

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Health

Related Content

With Help From Health Department, Area Hospitals Prepare For Emergency Situations

By & Sep 19, 2017

Last Tuesday, people across New Hampshire and Vermont held their collective breath after word spread that there was an active shooter at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

A hospital is different from a school or other places where, at least in theory, everyone can evacuate if necessary. So what happens at a hospital in a situation like that?

In Determining Causes Of Death, Vt.'s Chief Medical Examiner Aims To Help The Living

By & Sep 28, 2017

On average, there are more than 5,000 deaths that occur each year in Vermont, and every death certificate is processed through the office of the chief medical examiner for the state: Dr. Steve Shapiro.