How Do Vermont Schools Address Racism?

By & 41 minutes ago
  • South Burlington High School and Milton Middle School have both had rocky conversations about race and inclusion during this school year.
A few recent highly publicized racial incidents at schools have left some Vermonters unsettled, but minority communities say racial bias in schools is an everyday experience, not an outlier. Vermont Edition looks at what Vermont schools should do to address racism.

Our guests include Ebony Nyoni, founder of Black Lives Matter Vermont; Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe; Executive Director Curtiss Reed of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity; and Lena Tenney, a cultural competence trainer with the Kirwan Institute, which has worked with Vermont educators and administrators.

We want your perspective:

Has your school had conversations to support diversity and inclusion? Where do you see your school community excelling or falling short? Post below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.
 

Race & Identity
Education
Suspended 'For Being Called The N-Word?' Milton Family Calls On Schools To Confront Racism

By Jun 14, 2017
Maria Twitty (left) and Omega Jade spoke about racism in Milton schools on public access television with Black Lives Matter VT organizer Ebony Nyoni (center). Twitty said her daughter Mikhayla, right, was suspended for reporting a racist slur.
A Milton mother says her daughter was suspended from school after another student addressed her daughter using a racial slur, and now organizers with Black Lives Matter are calling for Milton Superintendent Ann Bradshaw to resign.

South Burlington Voters Approve School Budget After Divisive Campaign

By Jun 6, 2017
South Burlington voters approved a school budget for the coming academic year after defeating two previous budget proposals.
Voters in South Burlington approved a school budget for the coming academic year Tuesday after two earlier budgets failed. The 3,146 to 2,067 approval from voters came after a politically charged campaign.