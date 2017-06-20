How Do Vermont Schools Address Racism?

A few recent highly publicized racial incidents at schools have left some Vermonters unsettled, but minority communities say racial bias in schools is an everyday experience, not an outlier. Vermont Edition looks at what Vermont schools should do to address racism.

Our guests include Ebony Nyoni, founder of Black Lives Matter Vermont; Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe; Executive Director Curtiss Reed of the Vermont Partnership for Fairness and Diversity; and Lena Tenney, a cultural competence trainer with the Kirwan Institute, which has worked with Vermont educators and administrators.

We want your perspective:

Has your school had conversations to support diversity and inclusion? Where do you see your school community excelling or falling short? Post below or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, June 21, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

