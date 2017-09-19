Related Program: 
How Do You Get Your Baby To Sleep Through The Night?

1 hour ago
  • Getting a baby to sleep through the night can be a tricky task.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Parents of small children will know the angst of figuring out the best way to try to get them to sleep through the night.

Vermonter Alexis Dubief was at her wits' end when her children were little and she didn't feel like any of the sleep gurus were speaking to her situation, so she has spent almost a decade becoming a guru herself.

She might not put it that way, but just ask the millions of parents who turn to her for advice. Dubief joins us to discuss her new book, Precious Little Sleep.

Have a tried and true method for getting your little ones to sleep? Comment below or join the conversation tomorrow, live at noon.

