Related Program: 
But Why: A Podcast for Curious Kids

How Do You Make Bread?

By & 1 hour ago
  • Making bread is a good way for kids to get experience in the kitchen. Plus they get a tasty reward at the end!
    Making bread is a good way for kids to get experience in the kitchen. Plus they get a tasty reward at the end!
    Helios8 / iStockphoto.com

How is bread made? Who made the first cake? Why shouldn't you touch raw eggs? On this episode of But Why, we're talking about baking. We get a lesson in bread making on a field trip to King Arthur Flour. Later, the Botanical Society of America weighs in on a recent episode where we talked about why some berries are poisonous.

"One of the things I love most about bread is that anyone can make it and have a lot of fun doing it. Try it, it's fun!" says King Arthur Flour baking instructor Robyn Sargent.

If you want to try making a loaf of the simple bread we make in this episode, here's the recipe.

"How is bread made?" - Kareena, 5, Los Angeles, Ca.

"In flour there are a few proteins that when you work them and when they get wet, they develop this stretchy substance that's called gluten. So we want to make sure that we have enough of that gluten to trap the air that the yeast makes. It's called carbon dioxide and it's what makes the bread rise, kind of like a balloon."

The basic bread recipe has flour, milk powder, sugar, yeast and salt. The dry ingredients are blended together and a little bit of butter and a cup of warm water are added to the mix.

The dough should come together in what Sargent calls a "shaggy mass," to be kneaded. "I'm just turning it and kneading it until it gets nice and soft and smooth. It's kind of like clay, so it's really fun to play with."

Once the dough is smooth and soft it will go back in a bowl to rise. "What's happening is the yeast is enjoying being in this nice warm environment, kind of like us when we have a good meal, and it's producing lots of carbon dioxide bubbles, which are getting trapped by the gluten in the dough," explains Sargent.

Next, the loaf is degassed, shaped and placed in the loaf pan to rise again. When it just crests the top of the pan it goes in the oven and is baked. Once it's cool, it will be ready to be enjoyed with butter or jam or your favorite topping!

Listen to the full episode for answers to how cakes were invented and why we shouldn't touch raw eggs.

Sloane, 10, lives in Austin, Texas with her family. Her favorite things are reading (Harry Potter is a particular favorite), singing, animals and playing with her brother and cousins. She wants to know who made the first cake.
Credit courtesy from parents

 

Loading...

Tags: 
But Why

Related Content

Why Do We Like To Eat Certain Foods?

By & Nov 22, 2016
GMVozd / iStock

Why do we like to eat certain foods? Why do some people like to eat spicy food and some people don't like to eat vegetables? Why does pineapple hurt your mouth when you eat too much of it? Why do we taste things and how? Why do different foods taste different? Do animals have the same taste buds as people?

Why Are Moths Attracted To Light?

By & Jun 23, 2017
Moths are fun to watch and easy to photograph in your own backyard. This is an Eastern Panthea Moth (Panthea furcilla).
Kent McFarland

In this episode we're celebrating the official return of summer to the northern hemisphere by answering some summertime questions! How do fireflies glow and can they control how they blink? Why are owls nocturnal? How do they swivel their heads around? And how do they hoot? Plus a few burning questions about why bug bites itch, why poison ivy and caterpillars and berries can all be poisonous, and how come we have to wear sunscreen!

We'll get answers from wildlife biologists Kent McFarland and Bryan Pfeiffer. Plus we hear an episode of one of VPR's other podcasts, Outdoor Radio.

Why Are Some Animals Pets And Others Are Lunch?

By & May 26, 2017
malerapaso / iStock

This episode may not be suitable for our youngest listeners or for particularly sensitive kids.

We're discussing animal ethics with author Hal Herzog. In a follow up to our pets episodes, we look at how we treat animals very differently depending on whether we think of them as pets, food, or work animals. Why do some cultures eat cows and others don't? Why do some cultures not have pets at all? And is it okay to breed animals like dogs that have significant health problems even though we love them? Herzog is the author of Some We Love, Some We Hate, Some We Eat: Why It's So Hard to Think Straight About Animals.

How Are Babies Made?

By & Jun 9, 2017
We learn about how babies are made with Cory Silverberg, author of What Makes a Baby.
PeopleImages / istock

How are babies made? We speak with Cory Silverberg, author of What Makes A Baby, for answers to questions about how we all come into the world.