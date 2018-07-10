How Do You Prouty? Cancer Fundraiser To Draw Thousands To Hanover This Weekend

The Prouty began humbly enough 37 years ago, when just four nurses raised $4,000 during a 100-mile trek through the White Mountains. They were doing it to honor an inspiring cancer patient, Audrey Prouty. Now the annual event is New Hampshire's largest charity fundraiser, drawing thousands to Hanover each July and raising more than $33 million.

This year The Prouty will be held Friday, July 13 and Saturday, July 14 in Hanover, NH. Organizers with the Friends of Norris Cotton Cancer Center have set a goal of raising $3.2 million for cancer research and patient support services, aiming to surpass last year's total of $3.1 million.

Jean Brown, executive director of the FNCCC, joins Vermont Edition to explain how the annual event got started, how it's become so popular in the Upper Valley, and how you can contribute or compete in this weekend's events.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.