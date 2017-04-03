How Federal Environmental Policy Changes Could Impact Vermont

In the environmental arena, many of President Donald Trump's decisions conflict with policies that Vermont has put in place in terms of regulations, but also philosophies.

One recently signed executive order takes aim at former President Barack Obama's Clean Power Plan, makes concessions that could resurrect the coal industry and eliminates the "social cost" of long-term carbon dioxide release. Another executive order looks to ease the Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards that have regulated emissions on American automakers.

Guests for this discussion about the executive orders included:

Julie Moore, secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources

Karen Glitman, director of strategy, policy and public affairs for Vermont Energy Investment Corporation

Listen to the conversation from Vermont Edition above.