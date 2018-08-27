How Green Is My Power? Comparing Vermont's Sources Of Renewable Energy

Live call-in discussion: Vermont is striving to meet ambitious goals to get as much as 90 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2050. But just how renewable is some of that energy? We're talking with energy experts and environmental advocates about how we assess renewability and other environmental costs to alternative energy sources.

Paul Hines, an electrical engineering professor at UVM and leader of the school's Energy and Complexity Group, joins Vermont Edition to discuss renewable energy in our region and the trade-offs of different energy sources.

We'll also hear from Steve Crowley, an environmental advocate with the Vermont chapter of the Sierra Club, about his chapter's criticisms of large-scale hydropower and biomass.

And former Vermont Rep. Tony Klein, past chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources and Energy, explains how Vermont's legislature came to its definition of renewable energy and how that definition has changed over time.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.