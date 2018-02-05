Related Program: 
How Green Is Your Beer? Vermont DEC Hosts Brewers On Sustainable Brewing

By & 9 hours ago
  • The Vermont Dept. of Environmental Conservation is hosting a "Brewery Day" to help the state's beer makers brew more sustainably.
    silvrshootr / iStock

With more than 50 breweries in the state, Vermont beer makers have made the Green Mountain State a good home for beer lovers. But all those breweries use a lot of water, grain and energy. To help the state's brewers make beer more sustainably, state environmental officials are hosting their second-annual Brewery Day.

Catherine Craig, leader of the Vermont Green Business Program for the state Department of Environmental Conservation, and Avery Schwenk, co-owner of Brattleboro's Hermit Thrush Brewery, join Vermont Edition to discuss brewery best practices when it comes to conservation and environmental impact.

Broadcast Monday, Feb. 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

