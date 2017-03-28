How Maple Leaf's Closing Affects Treatment, Recovery Efforts In Vermont

It was a blow to those dealing with the opiate abuse crisis when Maple Leaf Treatment Center in Underhill announced that it was closing temporarily in January. But the announcement in February that it was closing permanently and filing for bankruptcy was seismic.

So where does that leave a system that was already straining to provide treatment and recovery for those dealing with addiction?

Jeff Messina, president of the Maple Leaf Board of Directors, explains what led to the treatment center's closure. Vermont's Deputy Commissioner of Health Barbara Cimaglio discusses how the state is coping with this situation. And we hear from Valley Vista Chief Operating Officer Rick DiStefano about how that treatment facility has been affected and its plans for the future.

Post your questions or comments regarding addiction treatment services in Vermont here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Also on the program, Alex Aldrich has decided to step down as executive director of the Vermont Arts Council. He discusses how the arts have changed in Vermont, their outlook, and his future plans.

