How Might Vermont Fund Its Waterways Cleanup And Maintenance?

Getting Vermont's waterways cleaned up and keeping them clean is a priority for Vermont, and it's mandated by the Environmental Protection Agency. But it's going to cost a couple billion dollars, and half of that is going to have to come from Vermont.

Rep. David Deen chairs the House Committee on Natural Resources, Fish and Wildlife. Deen and his committee members have come up with a memo, jumping off of recommendations by Treasurer Beth Pearce, for how the state could raise that money.

But Gov. Phil Scott has made it clear that he doesn't want to create new taxes or fees to bring that money in. Julie Moore is Secretary of the Agency of National Resources, appointed by the governor.

Deen and Moore both joined Vermont Edition on Wednesday to talk about waterways cleanup and its funding.

