How Mobile Homes Fit Into Vermont's Housing Future

About 10 percent of Vermonters live in mobile, or manufactured, homes. They provide an important option in a state where affordable housing can be difficult to secure.

But there also challenges present, including aging infrastructure, flood risk and land ownership.

Jonathan Bond, director of the Vermont tenants and mobile home programs at Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity, will join us to discuss the role mobile homes play in Vermont's housing landscape and in expanding affordable housing.

