Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How New England Is Assisting Puerto Rico In Aftermath Of Hurricanes

By & 13 minutes ago
  • A look at the town of Maricao, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. WNPR's Jeff Cohen spoke to
    A look at the town of Maricao, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. WNPR's Jeff Cohen spoke to "Vermont Edition" about his recent trip to Puerto Rico.
    Ryan Caron King / WNPR

Puerto Rico is still struggling to recover from two damaging storms that have devastated the island territory.

It was initially clipped by Hurricane Irma, a Category 5 hurricane whose eye passed just north of the island. Then Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mile per hour, made landfall on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

U.S. aid to the island commonwealth has been slow in reaching those affected by these storms.

Vermont Emergency Management announced yesterday that the state "is sending 86 compact radio access network units to Puerto Rico to support communications systems."

Vermont has also sent National Guard staffers to help out in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. And Vermonters have contributed individually as well, with private donations to aid organizations and companies donating their goods and services.

VPR's partners in the New England News Collaborative have also been following aid efforts to Puerto Rico, and Jeff Cohen, news director at WNPR in Hartford, Connecticut, has just returned from a reporting trip to the island.

Cohen spoke with Vermont Edition to update us on what he's seen. You can find WNPR's reporting from Puerto Rico here.

Listen to the complete interview with Cohen from Vermont Edition above. Broadcast live on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment

Related Content

Holvino: Relief For Puerto Rico

By Sep 29, 2017

Nearly three and a half million Puerto Ricans are suffering from the worst hurricane to hit the Island in eighty nine years. And I know this because when I was a child my father would tell me about the hurricanes he had survived as we prepared for another one.

Computer Software Developed After Irene Being Used To Aid Puerto Rico's Disaster Relief

By Oct 10, 2017
Christina Moore of Halifax, Vt. sits at her desk in San Juan where she is managing disaster relief, using software she developed.
Christina Moore, Courtesy

A Halifax resident who developed a software program to help with the federal disaster relief process is in Puerto Rico managing the relief effort there.

Art Hounds: Nina Simone Tribute, A Benefit Concert For Puerto Rico And An Animation Workshop

By Oct 19, 2017
Singers Samirah Evans and Evelyn Harris perform an evening of songs by Etta James and Nina Simone at Historic Town Hall in Wilmington.
Samirah Evans and Evelyn Harris, courtesy

Sign up your young animators for a stop-motion workshop in Lyndonville, take in pastoral symphonies in Middlebury and dance for Puerto Rico in Burlington.