Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

How Rutland Refugee Resettlement Fits Into The Global Story

By & 29 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Vermont Edition
  • Hundreds of portable buildings housing Syrian refugees stretch to the horizon at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan, Sunday, June 19, 2016. We're talking about how the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Rutland fits into the global story.
    Hundreds of portable buildings housing Syrian refugees stretch to the horizon at the Zaatari refugee camp in northern Jordan, Sunday, June 19, 2016. We're talking about how the resettlement of Syrian refugees in Rutland fits into the global story.
    Sam McNeil / AP

Rutland has been at the center of a national discussion about refugee resettlement for months now. Now, the first Syrian refugees have arrived. We're talking about Rutland in the national context, and about the situation in Syria that's brought us to this point. 

We're joined by longtime NPR international correspondent Deborah Amos, who has reported for many years on the Middle East and on refugee issues.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Rutland
Refugee Resettlement
Immigration