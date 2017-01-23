How Rutland Refugee Resettlement Fits Into The Global Story

Rutland has been at the center of a national discussion about refugee resettlement for months now. Now, the first Syrian refugees have arrived. We're talking about Rutland in the national context, and about the situation in Syria that's brought us to this point.

We're joined by longtime NPR international correspondent Deborah Amos, who has reported for many years on the Middle East and on refugee issues.

Broadcast on Tuesday, January 24, 2017 live at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.