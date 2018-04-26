Related Program: 
How Safe Are Vermont Schools? Exploring Results Of A Statewide Survey

By & 1 hour ago
    State and Essex Police at Essex High School during an April 2017 school lockdown.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Live call-in discussion: School shootings across the country—and a potentially averted shooting in Vermont—spurred Gov. Phil Scott to call for a security review for all Vermont schools. We're looking at the assessment's results and the holes it identified in school safety. 

The review found some serious gaps: 70 percent of schools can't lock their classroom doors from the inside. Three out of four schools say they still need training on how to deal with potential armed threats. And nearly half of Vermont's schools have not worked out a plan with parents over what to do, and what not do to, during an emergency.

Emily Harris, vice chair of the Vermont School Crisis Planning Team and one of the assessment co-authors, and David Manning, principal at Johnson Elementary School, join Vermont Edition to discuss the assessment's findings.

We'll also hear from Rob Bliss, assistant superintendent at Rutland City Public Schools.

Share your thoughts on school safety and ways to improve it below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, April 27, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

