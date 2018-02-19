How Schools Identify Students In Crisis, Heal From Trauma

As the country was reeling from the news of a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, Vermont State Police released news that a similar event may have been thwarted at Fair Haven Union High School.
We're talking with T. Elijah Hawkes, co-principal at Randolph Union Middle and High School, and Rob Evans, Vermont school safety liaison officer, about how to identify students in crisis and how to help a school community heal after a traumatic event.
We want to hear from you
- Does it feel like Vermont has the right approach?
- If you grew up in Vermont, were you aware of resources available should you need them in your community?
- Parents, has the morning get-the-kids-to-school ritual changed in the last few days?
Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.