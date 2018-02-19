Related Program: 
How Schools Identify Students In Crisis, Heal From Trauma

10 hours ago
  • Schools must work to identify students who are experiencing crisis so the situation does not escalate. And they need to help students cope with traumatic events at their school.
As the country was reeling from the news of a deadly shooting in Parkland, Florida last week, Vermont State Police released news that a similar event may have been thwarted at Fair Haven Union High School.

We're talking with T. Elijah Hawkes, co-principal at Randolph Union Middle and High School, and Rob Evans, Vermont school safety liaison officer, about how to identify students in crisis and how to help a school community heal after a traumatic event.

We want to hear from you

  • Does it feel like Vermont has the right approach?
  • If you grew up in Vermont, were you aware of resources available should you need them in your community?
  • Parents, has the morning get-the-kids-to-school ritual changed in the last few days?

Broadcast live on Monday, Feb. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

